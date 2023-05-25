Street sweeper cleans up outside old Pearl Cleaners building after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were cleaning up outside of the old Pearl Cleaners building in downtown Evansville on Thursday.
Glass and debris had been in the street since a large fire broke out at the historic building about a week ago.
The fire broke out at the building in the early morning hours of May 17.
Police said they arrested Charles Perrin in connection with the fire, and that he admitted to starting the fire.
Perrin appeared in court on Wednesday, and has a new court date scheduled for June.
It's unclear when the rest of the old Pearl Cleaners building will be demolished and cleaned up. Officials said that it was a total loss.