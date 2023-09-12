Student-led restaurant experience open through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation culinary students had the opportunity to showcase the skills they've learned at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center to the public Tuesday during “The Lunch Box.”
It was a packed house Tuesday at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center’s student-led culinary experience “The Lunch Box.” A larger than usual number of people enjoyed a meal prepared by high school students.
Culinary Instructor, Sam Wagoner, said that the attendance was likely at an all-time high. "Now it seems like we're anywhere from 100 to 175 people a day."
The annual event started in 2006 and has seen an attendance increase post-COVID. The students have the opportunity to work in many different roles in a normal restaurant during the program.
For these students involved, the support and experience helps them figure out what’s next in life as many have aspirations of pursuing careers in culinary arts.
"Right now I'm just applying to colleges to see where I want to end up, but probably in the pastry arts and baking industry," says Avery Clayton.
It's open Monday through Thursday from 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center.