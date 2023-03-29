 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Study shows firearms as most likely cause of death in children 18 and younger

  • Updated
  • 0
CDC study shows firearms as leading cause of death in children 18 and under

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A study from the CDC shows that children and teens are more likely to die by guns than anything else.

The data is from 2021, and shows that firearms have been the leading cause of death for us children and teens since the pandemic started, representing 19% of deaths for children 18 years and younger.

44News spoke to Sgt. Anna Gray with Evansville Police, who said that a reoccurring trend officers see is how readily available guns are to youth in their own homes.

"Juveniles cannot walk into a store and buy a gun, so when they have weapons, have firearms, have access to firearms, they're obviously getting them from adults, or found out in the public, or they may even be stolen" said Sgt. Gray.

According to police, there have already been 9 incidents in 2023 involving juveniles and firearms in Evansville.

"I think that it's important to get in our schools and talk about the safety aspect of guns, and I think that some parents may hesitate because they think that they don't want to start that conversation and spark that interest in their child, but what they have to understand is that interest is probably already there" she said.

