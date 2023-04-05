Sunrise Pump Station, stretch of Greenway Passage, and Cascade Outfall set to open on Evansville riverfront

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 126 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
HARDIN                JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
MASSAC                POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                WABASH                WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE,
CADIZ, CALHOUN, CARMI, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE,
MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURRAY,
OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Sunrise Pump Station, stretch of Greenway Passage, and Cascade Outfall set to open on Evansville riverfront

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunrise pump station

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's State of the City address

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A project that's been years in the making on Evansville's riverfront is scheduled to open up to the public.

The Sunrise Pump Station and the Cascade Outfall will officially open on April 17.

Along with the opening of those amenities comes the reopening of the adjoining stretch of the Greenway Passage, which has been closed for some time.

"The cascade, the sunrise pump station, and the greenway near the cascade will open April 17," Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced during his State of the City address on Tuesday. "The pump station was built as part of the east water treatment plant expansion, and the cascade is the means by which we return treated water back into the Ohio River."

You can see more of Mayor Winnecke's State of the City address by clicking here.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you