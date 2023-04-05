Sunrise Pump Station, stretch of Greenway Passage, and Cascade Outfall set to open on Evansville riverfront

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A project that's been years in the making on Evansville's riverfront is scheduled to open up to the public.
The Sunrise Pump Station and the Cascade Outfall will officially open on April 17.
Along with the opening of those amenities comes the reopening of the adjoining stretch of the Greenway Passage, which has been closed for some time.
"The cascade, the sunrise pump station, and the greenway near the cascade will open April 17," Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced during his State of the City address on Tuesday. "The pump station was built as part of the east water treatment plant expansion, and the cascade is the means by which we return treated water back into the Ohio River."
