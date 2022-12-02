Supreme Court set to hear Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Program in February

In the coming months, the Biden Administration will face the six Republican-ran states opposing his student loan forgiveness program before the Supreme Court.
"We're not going to back down on our fight to give families breathing room," said President Joe Biden.
The program was put on hold weeks ago after several lawsuits were filed against the program.
Those who filed the lawsuits believe President Biden doesn't have the legal right to provide up to $20,000 in student loan relief to millions of borrowers.
"A month ago the Biden Administration decided to insult working Americans by unleashing yet another reckless giveaway," said Mitch McConnell, the Senate Minority Leader.
Now the Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments by February.
They're expecting whether or not the program will continue by Summer 2023.
"Going to college wasn't something really my family could afford so as I've been a student I've been having to not only get like loans out for educational purposes but also for my living expenses," said Brianna Young, a Junior at the University of Southern Indiana.
Young is one of many looking forward to the day the Supreme Court will make their decision.
"Being able to have my loans from undergrad would be just a blessing because I know that I'm going to have to face all those future loans," said Young.
Young say's the expenses of medical school will eventually take a toll on her financially and she wants the court to hear from the people going through the same thing in hopes to continue the program.
At this time, 26 million people have applied for the student loan relief. 16 million have already been approved.
As of now, applications for the forgiveness program will remain blocked until a decision is made. Student loan payment pause has been extended until June 2023.