Suspect arrested after woman stabbed in Evansville Walmart parking lot in 'unprovoked' attack

An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he attacked a man with his skateboard and stabbed a woman in the parking lot of Walmart.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the east side Walmart around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller said that a woman had been stabbed in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed. They say the woman was with her two kids, who both witnessed the incident.
As the investigation continued, police say they discovered that a truck window had been smashed and a man had also been attacked with a skateboard.
Witnesses at the scene said the suspect took off on his skateboard after stabbing the woman.
Police say they used a K9 to track the suspect, and that they found him coming out of a nearby restaurant where he had ordered food.
Officers took the man into custody and identified him as 23-year-old Johnell Johnson. They say they found a knife with blood on it in Johnson's pocket.
According to EPD, the man who was attacked with the skateboard was able to identify Johnson as the one who attacked him.
Investigators also spoke with the stabbing victim at the hospital, who said she had just finished loading her groceries into her car with her kids in the back seat. She said she noticed the suspect riding the skateboard towards her and tried to hurry and get in her vehicle, when she felt a stabbing pain and saw lots of blood.
Officers say they viewed Walmart security camera footage that showed the whole thing. They said it was clear that the attacks on both victims were unprovoked.
When police interviewed Johnson, they say he admitted to smashing the window, attacking the man with his skateboard, and stabbing the woman.
According to police, Johnson said "his rage made him do it." When asked what his rage stemmed from, Johnson said "because people kept touching him all day."
Johnson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple battery charges.