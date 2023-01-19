Suspect dead, at least one injured after active shooter incident at Evansville Walmart

Police were called to the scene of an active shooter situation at the Walmart store on Evansville's west side Thursday night.
Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that officers responded to an active shooting at the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road.
Within minutes, EPD said the threat had been "neutralized and is in custody."
In an update provided at the scene, police told 44News that the suspect in the incident had been shot and killed.
According to EPD, at least one victim was injured and taken to the hospital in the shooting, but as of Thursday night's update their condition was unknown.
EPD said the man behind the shooting did fire shots at officers, but that no officers were injured in the incident.
Our 44News is at the scene and will continue to gather more information.
