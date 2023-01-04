Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning.
We're told the suspect in the pursuit crashed sometime after 10 a.m. near the intersection of West Virginia Street and Harmony Way.
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
Authorities tell us they're currently tracking the suspect in the area of Igleheart Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.
Few other details are available right now, but we are working to gather more information and have a crew on the scene.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.