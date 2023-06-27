'Suspicious device' investigation in Vanderburgh County causes closure by Burdette Park

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — We're working to learn more information about a report of a "suspicious device" in Vanderburgh County.
Just before noon on Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious device on the side of the road.
VCSO says this is in the area of Nurrenbern Road and Graff Road.
The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
The intersection is just by Burdette Park. Officials say the Burdette Park Aquatic Center will be closed for the remainder of the day.
Our 44News crew is at the scene to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.
Traffic Alert: Nurrenbern Rd. is closed at Graff Rd. for a suspicious device on the side of the road, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NuqQtuYPzG— Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) June 27, 2023