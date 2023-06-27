 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

'Suspicious device' investigation in Vanderburgh County causes closure by Burdette Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Vcso closure

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — We're working to learn more information about a report of a "suspicious device" in Vanderburgh County.

Just before noon on Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious device on the side of the road.

VCSO says this is in the area of Nurrenbern Road and Graff Road.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Authorities at the scene of a suspicious device investigation near Burdette Park

Authorities at the scene of a suspicious device investigation near Burdette Park

The intersection is just by Burdette Park. Officials say the Burdette Park Aquatic Center will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Our 44News crew is at the scene to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you