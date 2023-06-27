'Suspicious device' leads to evacuations at Burdette Park

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities were called to investigate a suspicious device near Burdette Park in Vanderburgh County on Tuesday.
Just before noon on Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious device on the side of the road in the area of Nurrenbern Road and Graff Road.
Officials at Burdette Park say they located the suspicious package during daily routine checks and maintenance. According to VCSO, the person who found the suspicious device during maintenance originally believed it was a pipe bomb.
A statement released on the incident says that appropriate areas of the park were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
With some help from the Evansville Police Department Bomb Squad, the device was determined to be a "hoax device" and not an explosive, the sheriff's office said.
After a full sweep of Burdette Park was completed as a safety precaution, the sheriff's office said that nothing suspicious was found.
Traffic Alert: Nurrenbern Rd. is closed at Graff Rd. for a suspicious device on the side of the road, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NuqQtuYPzG— Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) June 27, 2023