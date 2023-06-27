 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

'Suspicious device' leads to evacuations at Burdette Park

  • Updated
  • 0

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities were called to investigate a suspicious device near Burdette Park in Vanderburgh County on Tuesday.

Just before noon on Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious device on the side of the road in the area of Nurrenbern Road and Graff Road.

Officials at Burdette Park say they located the suspicious package during daily routine checks and maintenance. According to VCSO, the person who found the suspicious device during maintenance originally believed it was a pipe bomb.

A statement released on the incident says that appropriate areas of the park were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

With some help from the Evansville Police Department Bomb Squad, the device was determined to be a "hoax device" and not an explosive, the sheriff's office said.

After a full sweep of Burdette Park was completed as a safety precaution, the sheriff's office said that nothing suspicious was found.

