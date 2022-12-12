Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for Indiana governor in 2024

There's a new bid for the next governor of Indiana.
Evansville native and Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has officially launched her campaign for governor in 2024.
Crouch has served as incumbent Governor Eric Holcomb's second-in-command since 2017. She has also served as a State Representative, County Commissioner, County Auditor, and State Auditor.
“I’m a conservative leader that has fought for Indiana, and I’ve connected with Hoosiers in all 92 counties. I truly understand, and can relate, to what Hoosiers need and want,” said Crouch. “I have the leadership and experience to act on what our state needs to be successful,” said Crouch.
Monday's campaign announcement from Crouch says "has a clear vision to lower taxes, keep Indiana safe, protect the sanctity of life, and defend Hoosier values."
Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Senator Mike Braun in the governor's race, after he recently filed paperwork to run. Crouch is the first Republican woman in Indiana to ever run for Governor.
Indiana's next gubernatorial election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.