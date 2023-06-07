Teen accidentally shoots self while playing with gun in Evansville, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Evansville on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a shots-fired call at a home on Ravenswood Drive near South Linwood Avenue around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
At the scene, police told 44News that a teen had accidentally shot themselves while playing with a gun.
The teen's condition isn't entirely clear at this time.
Police at the scene of the shooting say they got a search warrant to look for the gun.
No other details are available right now, but we'll provide any updates as they come in.