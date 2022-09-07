Teen arrested after threat made towards Mt. Vernon Senior High School

The Indiana State Police and the Mount Vernon Police Department initiated an investigation after a student reported they received a threatening text message.
ISP says the text were through an app that disguises the true sender.
According to ISP, the message alleged a shooting was going to occur at Mt. Vernon Senior High School.
The investigation led officers to identify the suspect as a 15-year-old from Mesa, AZ.
The teen suspect had previously attended the school and knew the student the message was sent to.
The teen suspect was arrested for Interfering with an Educational Institution and Threatening and Intimidating charges.
The suspect has been booked in the juvenile detention center in Phoenix, AZ.