Teen facing murder, attempted murder charges in deadly Cypress Dale Road shooting

Charges have been filed after a deadly shooting that happened at a home on Cypress Dale Road in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.

As we reported in February, authorities were called to a shooting at the home. According to Sheriff Noah Robinson, the suspected shooter was 18-year-old Austin Ousley, who was trespassing inside the home, taking pictures with his 17-year-old friend.

During a news conference on the incident, Sheriff Robinson said that Ousley shot two brothers - Chad Wildt and Shawn Wildt - after the brothers came inside the home and confronted Ousley and his friend for trespassing.

Shawn would die from those injuries, with Chad being taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say they were searching for Ousley, and that they found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face.

At the time of the incident, authorities said that Ousley's charges would be discussed if he survived his self-inflicted injuries.

On Wednesday morning, charges of murder, attempted murder, and residential entry were filed against Ousley in the case, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, court records show.

We're working to learn more about Ousley's current condition, as well as the condition of the shooting victim who was taken to the hospital.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates on the case.