Teen found guilty on all charges in deadly Evansville hit-and-run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville teen has been found guilty as charged in the deadly hit-and-run of a woman.
Mateo Rodriguez was found guilty on charges of charges of robbery, murder, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, and auto theft on Thursday.
Rodriguez was just 16-years-old when he was arrested on those charges.
Authorities said that Rodriguez stole someone's car at a gas station before running over 33-year-old Megan Schaefer, killing her.
A jury found Rodriguez guilty as charged on the second day of his trial.
We will continue to follow updates on the case.