 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen found guilty on all charges in deadly Evansville hit-and-run

  • Updated
  • 0
Mateo Rodriguez, 16, of Evansville Vanderburgh County Jail photo

Mateo Rodriguez of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville teen has been found guilty as charged in the deadly hit-and-run of a woman.

Mateo Rodriguez was found guilty on charges of charges of robbery, murder, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, and auto theft on Thursday.

Rodriguez was just 16-years-old when he was arrested on those charges.

Police: Evansville Teen Charged With Murder After Stealing Car, Running Woman Over

Authorities said that Rodriguez stole someone's car at a gas station before running over 33-year-old Megan Schaefer, killing her.

A jury found Rodriguez guilty as charged on the second day of his trial.

We will continue to follow updates on the case.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you