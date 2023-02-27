Teen in surgery, no arrests made after apparent accidental shooting in Evansville

Police have released more information on a Sunday morning shooting that happened in Evansville.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a home on North Second Avenue around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday for a teen who had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found the teen on the front porch of the home holding a towel to his chest, where he was bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police now tell us that the teen went into surgery after the incident, but is expected to survive his injuries.
EPD also says that detectives got a search warrant for the home where the shooting happened, and that they found the gun they believe was used in the incident.
While several people inside the house were taken to EPD Headquarters for interviews, police tell us that no arrests have been made at this time.
They say the shooting appears to be accidental, but that it remains under investigation.