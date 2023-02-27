 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /4 PM EST/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Teen in surgery, no arrests made after apparent accidental shooting in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights shooting graphic mgn

Police have released more information on a Sunday morning shooting that happened in Evansville.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a home on North Second Avenue around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday for a teen who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the teen on the front porch of the home holding a towel to his chest, where he was bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police now tell us that the teen went into surgery after the incident, but is expected to survive his injuries. 

EPD also says that detectives got a search warrant for the home where the shooting happened, and that they found the gun they believe was used in the incident.

While several people inside the house were taken to EPD Headquarters for interviews, police tell us that no arrests have been made at this time.

They say the shooting appears to be accidental, but that it remains under investigation.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you