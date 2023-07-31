Teen killed in Dubois County off-road vehicle crash

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A young teen is dead after an ORV crash in Dubois County.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the crash happened on Saturday afternoon.
Around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, first responders were called to the area of CR 900 E, just south of SR 164.
At the scene, officers said they found a 15-year-old who had lost control of a side-by-side ORV and crashed into an embankment.
Authorities say the teen died in the crash, and that safety gear was not being used at the time of the incident.
No other details were immediately released.