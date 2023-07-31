 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen killed in Dubois County off-road vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
ambulance graphic

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A young teen is dead after an ORV crash in Dubois County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the crash happened on Saturday afternoon.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, first responders were called to the area of CR 900 E, just south of SR 164.

At the scene, officers said they found a 15-year-old who had lost control of a side-by-side ORV and crashed into an embankment.

Authorities say the teen died in the crash, and that safety gear was not being used at the time of the incident.

No other details were immediately released.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices