Teen seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Highway 41 in Knox County

A teenage boy was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Knox County, Indiana.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Thursday afternoon around 4:45 p.m.
According to KCSO, a 16-year-old boy was crossing the southbound lane of US 41 when he was struck by a vehicle.
They say this happened about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass.
The 16-year-old victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital by ambulance, and the sheriff's office said they expect the teen to be flown to the hospital in Evansville for further treatment.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.