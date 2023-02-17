Teenager killed in Warrick County car crash Friday morning

A car crash early Friday morning has killed a teenager and injured another in northern Warrick County.
Warrick County Sheriff's Office said before 7 A.M., a car traveling south on Ashby Road, near Gentry Road, lost control and hit a guardrail. The car then began to roll over.
17-year-old Ashton Pryor was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. A 15-year-old that was also in the car was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with non-life threatening injuries.
No other vehicle was involved in the crash. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the accident.