 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Teenager killed in Warrick County car crash Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal crash

A car crash early Friday morning has killed a teenager and injured another in northern Warrick County.

Warrick County Sheriff's Office said before 7 A.M., a car traveling south on Ashby Road, near Gentry Road, lost control and hit a guardrail.  The car then began to roll over.

17-year-old Ashton Pryor was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.  A 15-year-old that was also in the car was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with non-life threatening injuries.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.  Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the accident.