Teens can work out for free on weekends at Crunch Fitness Evansville through June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A fairly new workout spot in Evansville is offering a free way for youth to stay healthy this summer.
Crunch Fitness Evansville is offering a "free weekend summer pass" for teens this summer.
Starting this weekend, Crunch Fitness Evansville says teens can work out for free every weekend through June 30.
The gym, which officially opened in April in the old Marshalls building on the east side, offers a variety of activities like tanning, HydroMassage Beds, group classes, and more, in addition to plenty of exercise equipment.
The free weekends are similar to an offering from the gym's competitor Planet Fitness, which is also providing free access to teens this summer.
For more information about the free weekend pass at Crunch Fitness Evansville, you can call (812) 626-4699 or stop by the gam at 306 N. Green River Rd.