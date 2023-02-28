Tell City basketball game postponed as police investigate possible threat

44News has learned there was a heavy police presence at Tell City High School Tuesday.
The boys basketball sectional game at Tell City was evacuated before the game began due to what was originally being called an "unfounded threat." We're told all players, cheerleaders, and students were accounted for.
In an update on the incident, the Tell City Police Department said that it started when central dispatch got a call from a law enforcement official in Illinois, who reported limited information about a possible school shooting. They say the Illinois law enforcement official indicated that a man claiming to be in Tell City called with "indirect" and "non-specific" details about a school shooting.
"In an effort to be proactive amidst an active investigation, the school was evacuated to allow officers space to effectively and efficiently assess the situation," TCPD says in a statement. "A thorough sweep of the school was conducted by law enforcement officers and no concerns were noted."
According to TCPD, the man who placed the initial call was tracked down in Tell City. They say it was determined that there was no credible information to substantiate a threat to the city's schools or community, but that "information that is delivered indirectly and without details often becomes misguided."
Forest Park will now play Crawford County on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. EST. Officials say anyone who had purchased a ticket for Tuesday's game will be awarded valid entry Wednesday night.