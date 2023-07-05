Tell City community lines the streets for escort of fallen police sergeant

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — Community members are out showing their support Wednesday for the escort of a fallen police sergeant.
Citizens lined the streets of Tell City for the escort of fallen Tell City Police Department Sergeant Heather Glenn.
TCPD officials said that Sgt. Glenn was being escorted from the Perry County Coroner's Office to Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home at 12:15 Wednesday afternoon, inviting anyone who would like to show their support to line both sides of Tell Street from 30th Street to 11th Street.
Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday, July 3, while attempting to arrest a man who was a suspect in a domestic violence incident. He was also shot and killed by other officers during a struggle with Sgt. Glenn, police said.
Glenn had served the community as a member of the Perry County Sheriff's Office and Tell City Police Department for nearly 20 years.
44News reporter Emmy Fazenbaker is in Tell City for Wednesday's funeral escort, and will have more on the story tonight.