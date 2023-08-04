Tell City hosting fireworks display to honor memory of Sgt. Heather Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — The city of Tell City is putting on an event this weekend to honor a fallen police sergeant.
City officials are inviting the community to attend a fireworks show on Sunday in memory of fallen Tell City Police Department Sergeant Heather Glenn.
Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to an incident in July.
The fireworks display on Sunday will begin at dusk at Sunset Park along the Tell City riverfront.
The park is located at 421 7th St. in Tell City.