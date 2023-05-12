Tell City Police Dept. launches new interactive dispatch technology

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Tell City Police Department has launched new technology that will help dispatchers and first responders responding to emergencies.
The police department announced the launch of the new "Prepared Live" software on Friday.
The software enables the city's 911 dispatch center to receive live video from callers, receive other media, and receive location data from mobile callers in real time.
Officials say the technology will significantly improve first responders' ability to respond to emergencies.
"This cutting-edge technology will provide our first responders with a more actionable set of information to maximize the effectiveness of the response. I am excited to have it at our disposal,” said TCPD Assistant Chief Phillip Flamion.
TCPD says that 911 callers who want to participate in video during an emergency call will have to consent. If they do, they'll get a livestream link via text from the dispatcher, allowing to to active live video.
Officials with the department say the software's launch follows weeks of training and preparation to ensure that the tool is properly used.