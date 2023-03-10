Tell City Police stepping up school bus route patrols

Police in Tell City, Indiana will be stepping up patrols in an effort to increase safety for students traveling to and from school.
The Tell City Police Department says that from March 19 through April 30, officers will be positioned along bus routes and in school zones on high alert for stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving.
TCPD says these overtime patrols are part of the state's Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program and funded with grants.
“Every time you see a bus, slow down, be ready to stop and watch for children,” said Chief of Police Derrick Lawalin. “If the overhead lights flash red and the stop arm extends, you are required by law to stop. Under no circumstances, should you speed up in an attempt to beat the bus. That’s beyond reckless and puts every child boarding or exiting the bus in danger.”
The department joins more than 200 police agencies for the spring enforcement campaign.
Police say disregarding a school bus stop arm could cost you up to $10,000 in fines, and carry other penalties like license suspensions.