Tell City veteran, 95, in need of food assistance

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — A 95-year-old war veteran living in Tell City is in need of some help from the community.
Community members are being asked to donate to the Meal Train for 95-year-old Korean War veteran Harold Mathena.
Through Meal Train, community members can donate funds or even volunteer to provide a meal.
According to the Meal Train page set up for Mathena, some of his favorite meals include fish, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, potatoes and onions, ham and beans, and soup.
You can find a full list of details or make a donation to help Mathena by visiting mealtrain.com/trains/qneg28.