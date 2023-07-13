Tell City Wendy's donating 100% of proceeds from special fundraiser for Sgt. Heather Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — A restaurant in Tell City will be raising funds for an officer who was killed in the line of duty.
The Wendy's restaurant at 12 US Hwy 66 E. in Tell City will be hosting a special fundraiser for Sgt. Heather Glenn on Wednesday, July 19.
The fundraiser will begin at 6:30 a.m. and continue to midnight.
During the fundraising event, the Wendy's restaurant will donate 100% of proceeds directly to Sgt. Glenn's family.
Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to an incident.