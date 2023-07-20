 Skip to main content
Tell City Wendy's raises thousands of dollars for family of fallen police sergeant

  • Updated
Sgt Heather Glenn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — A fundraising event held by a restaurant in Tell City on Wednesday was a big success.

The Wendy's restaurant on US Hwy 66 E in Tell City held a fundraiser all day Wednesday to support the family of Sgt. Heather Glenn, a veteran member of the Tell City Police Department who was killed in the line of duty.

Vowing to donate 100% of Wednesday's proceeds to Sgt. Glenn's family, officials with the Wendy's restaurant tell us they raised a grand total of $10,000.

If you'd still like to donate to Sgt. Glenn's family, you can do so through a special account set up at the German American Bank in Tell City.

