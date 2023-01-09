Tell City woman passes away after November crash

A local woman has passed away after a recent crash.
According to her obituary, 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn “Jen” James died on Saturday as a result of a crash that happened back in November 2022.
The obituary says the crash happened by the Candy Castle in the town of Santa Claus.
It says James was a mother, an aunt, a daughter, a sister, and a friend to many. She is survived by her son, parents, sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
James's funeral is set to take place on Saturday at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Her obituary says that memorial contributions can be made to her son to help with living expenses.