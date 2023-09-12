 Skip to main content
Temporary EVPL location in Washington Square Mall opening on Wednesday morning

Temporary EVPL Location in Washington Square Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A temporary library location for the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is set to open inside Washington Square Mall on Wednesday morning.

EVPL officials said the temporary location would be opening soon while nearby EVPL McCollough closed its doors to library goers for renovations.

The temporary location inside Washington Square Mall will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for library services. It's located in suite # 1108, just down the hall from Goodwill and next to AnnaLe's Twice Chosen Bridal & Prom Consignment Shop.

Renovations at EVPL McCollough include an updated children's area, lighting updates, a new sensory room, new furniture, new study rooms, and more.

The renovation project is expected to cost around $4 million, and the library isn't expected to reopen until mid 2024.

