Temporary sites set up for Dubois County storm debris drop-off

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Some Dubois County residents are in the process of picking up after an estimated EF-1 tornado swept through the area Monday.

As we reported, weather officials say the Haysville was impacted by Monday's overnight severe weather.

To help with debris removal efforts, the county has set up temporary debris drop-off sites at the following areas:

Haysville Park South Field, Haysville Park Street (North side of road just past the mill) Natural wood debris (tree limbs, branches, etc.) Construction debris dumpster Metal dumpster

• Corner of 960 E and State Highway 56 Construction debris dumpster

Dubois County Drop Site, 5080 N. State Road 545 Construction debris dumpster



The sites will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and remain available until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Any woody debris in the county right of way to be disposed of should be placed next to the county roadway for pick up, officials. Citizens are also urged to cut items into pieces smaller than 8-foot lengths if possible.

If you live in Dubois County and have storm damage to report, you're asked to contact Indiana 211 online or by picking up the phone and dialing 2-1-1.