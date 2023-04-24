Tenant protests living conditions by blocking office door with cockroach-infested fridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — In protest, an Evansville woman moved her cockroach-infested refrigerator to block the door to the office of the apartment complex she lives in. Delanie Lawrence took to Facebook to make her living situation in the Pine Hills apartment complex known, stirring up others’ stories about poor living conditions.

When 44News arrived at the property’s office to ask for comment, an employee became physically aggressive and threatened to call the police. ”I’m asking you to get off of the property nicely," the woman yelled before striking a news camera seconds later.

Lawrence discovered that hiding behind her refrigerator were piles of cockroach feces, husks, and live bugs. After several days of no communication from the property's management about fixing the situation, she took matters into her own hands and grabbed some friends to help her move her fridge. To Lawrence, cockroaches are a major health concern as she has a chronic condition that leaves her immunocompromised.

According to a statement given to 44News by the management company, Vicinia Property Management, after inspection, the fridge showed no signs of any bug infestation.

Photos and Lawrence’s messages with one of the property's owners tell a different story. Photos clearly show living and dead bugs in the back of the refrigerator, and the owner described the condition as "terrible," and profusely apologized to Lawrence.

”All over the walls had black specks, shells of roaches, dead roaches everywhere," Lawrence told 44News.

When Lawrence posted about her pest issues, she was publicly mocked online by one of the owners. ”Somebody had sent me a screenshot on Facebook about one of the property owners talking about me," she said. "She specifically said that I was “not so bright.””

Lawrence's Facebook post left her inbox flooded with stories from other tenants in her complex and all around Evansville. She started a petition to call on lawmakers to improve tenant’s rights that has gained over 250 signatures in just the past 24 hours.

Chris, another Pine Hills resident, told 44News ”we’ve seen a lot of people complaining about it. Well, if management is not willing to do anything, I feel like that’s really disrespectful to all of your tenants.”

”Other tenants, other residents, have been reaching out to me," Lawrence said, "saying they have problems with roaches, they have problems with mice, there is talks of mold here in this community.”

Lawrence is calling on local leaders and officials to affect change and hold property managers accountable for the state of their properties. ”What’s being done? There needs to be some kind of policy change or somebody to call that can investigate and inspect these places that are getting reports or roaches. I just wonder how many other people in the Evansville community are dealing with these exact issue.”