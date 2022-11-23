Thanksgiving travelers expected to pack the roadways this weekend

The roads are going to be packed on Wednesday with holiday travelers headed home for Thanksgiving.
While Tuesday was supposed to be a busy day in the skies for travelers, millions of people are expected to hit the roads on Wednesday.
Thanksgiving travel in general is up this year compared to the past couple of years, and most of those travelers will do so by car.
AAA is predicting that 49 million drivers will be on the roads this year, and travel is expected to peak Wednesday afternoon.
With busier roads and more drivers behind the wheel, law enforcement will be out in full force to ensure that our roads are safe.
“We want the public to know that we’ll be out there. Hopefully they’ll do their part and drive responsibly,” says ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle.
The Indiana State Police say they will be focusing on removing impaired drivers from our roadways. They say if you plan to consume alcohol, make sure you have a safe way to get home.
“We need to reduce the numbers. Last year we had 11 fatalities and we had nearly 500 people injured in crashes. So, again, we need everyone to do their part but we’re going to be out there over the next several days in full force trying to get people to obey the laws,” Sgt. Ringle tells 44News.
Experts are recommending that drivers prepare ahead of time for congestion. The best time to travel on Wednesday is after 8 p.m.
On Thursday, the worst times to travel are between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., so they suggest getting out before 11 a.m. or waiting until after 6 p.m.
Thanksgiving is a major weekend for crashes involving drunk drivers, so if you plan on traveling this weekend, keep an eye out for impaired drivers, and law enforcement will do the same.