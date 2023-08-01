 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

The 40th annual National Night Out event takes place in Evansville

Megan DiVenti

Local law enforcement have banded together for the 40th annual National Night Out event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The 40th annual "National Night Out" event happened Tuesday night in Evansville at the C.K. Newsome Community Center.

Local law enforcement in the Tri-State came together to create an opportunity for the community to see they're just "regular people" like everyone else. 

There were indoor and outdoor activities for children to be a part of as many demonstrations were brought to the event. Some of these included the K-9 team, narcotics unit, bomb squad, and so much more. 

Many companies and organizations also set up booths for the community to walk around and get to know. 

The purpose of this event is to educate and familiarize the public with specific jobs in the area. 

The event took place from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

