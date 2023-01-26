 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to Jackson
in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in Illinois,
including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All of western
Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

The Evansville Police Department is in dire need of new applicants

The EPD needs more applicants and new recruits

The Evansville Police Department is in need of recruitments, they will even pay for you academy school.

The Evansville Police Department is in need of new recruits, to protect and serve the citizens of Evansville.

We spoke with EPD’s Special Projects Coordinator, Taylor Merris, on what it takes to become a police officer, “So to do this job you have to know you have a servant's heart and that’s what you want to do.”

To get accepted into the academy you must undergo a physical fitness assessment test, several exams, and interviews. These are all to confirm the cadets are prepared for tough and dangerous situations.

The department is divided into four major divisions; Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Administrative, and Support Services. All departments are hiring qualified applicants. 

The January hiring deadline has passed, but EPD accepts applications year round.

