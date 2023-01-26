The Evansville Police Department is in dire need of new applicants

The Evansville Police Department is in need of new recruits, to protect and serve the citizens of Evansville.
We spoke with EPD’s Special Projects Coordinator, Taylor Merris, on what it takes to become a police officer, “So to do this job you have to know you have a servant's heart and that’s what you want to do.”
To get accepted into the academy you must undergo a physical fitness assessment test, several exams, and interviews. These are all to confirm the cadets are prepared for tough and dangerous situations.
The department is divided into four major divisions; Patrol, Criminal Investigations, Administrative, and Support Services. All departments are hiring qualified applicants.
The January hiring deadline has passed, but EPD accepts applications year round.