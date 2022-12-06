The “Forge on Main” is officially complete

North Main Street in Evansville continues to see progress with a brand new mixed-use, workforce housing development officially opening its doors.
Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to introduce the Forge on Main to Jacobsville.
The $28 million project started over 4 years ago.
Now, residents are already making themselves at home.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said everyone should remember what that block of Main Street looked like just a few short years ago when an empty grocery store sat closed for years.
The Mayor announced back in November that the project team was able to secure an agreement with Dollar General to bring a DG Market to the ground floor of the development.
The new store will bring fresh foods and other affordable essentials to the Jacobsville food desert.
The project’s team members say they’re hoping this project will continue to spur future developments in the Jacobsville area.
One development already on the agenda is a 52 unit affordable housing project that will break ground in 2023.