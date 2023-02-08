 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

The Hope Gallery receives $2,500 check from D-Patrick Ford Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0
Check Presentation 2-7-23

The Hope Gallery receives a $2,500 donation from D-Patrick Ford Lincoln

Thanks to the dealership's ongoing "$10 per Test Drive" campaign, The Hope Gallery was presented a check for $2,500.

Officials with D-Patrick Ford Lincoln presented a generous donation to The Hope Gallery on Tuesday.

Thanks to the dealership's ongoing "$10 per Test Drive" campaign, Newburgh-based nonprofit "The Hope Gallery" was presented with a check for $2,500.

The money will be used to help fund The Hope Gallery's work in providing employment to individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. Through the organization, dozens of team members learn vocational training, job skills, and have meaningful community involvement.

"These donations are critical for our success," says Jennifer Grimm Parker, President at The Alex and Ali Foundation. "We provide 50 team members the ability to work, and we give them purpose, and they have a place where they're safe and yet they're interacting with the community, and we're providing the community with a service. So its really a win-win for both our community and our team members."

Tuesday's check presentation took place at the D-Patrick Ford Lincoln dealership, located at 1100 E. Walnut St. in Evansville.

You can learn more about the Alex and Ali Foundation and The Hope Gallery at thealexandalifoundation.com/newburgh.

