The Hope Gallery receives $2,500 check from D-Patrick Ford Lincoln

Officials with D-Patrick Ford Lincoln presented a generous donation to The Hope Gallery on Tuesday.
Thanks to the dealership's ongoing "$10 per Test Drive" campaign, Newburgh-based nonprofit "The Hope Gallery" was presented with a check for $2,500.
The money will be used to help fund The Hope Gallery's work in providing employment to individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. Through the organization, dozens of team members learn vocational training, job skills, and have meaningful community involvement.
"These donations are critical for our success," says Jennifer Grimm Parker, President at The Alex and Ali Foundation. "We provide 50 team members the ability to work, and we give them purpose, and they have a place where they're safe and yet they're interacting with the community, and we're providing the community with a service. So its really a win-win for both our community and our team members."
Tuesday's check presentation took place at the D-Patrick Ford Lincoln dealership, located at 1100 E. Walnut St. in Evansville.
You can learn more about the Alex and Ali Foundation and The Hope Gallery at thealexandalifoundation.com/newburgh.