The Melody Garden comes to Wesselman Woods for nature-based music class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Folks gathered to join the multi-instrumentalist and children's songwriter, Ms. Rebecca, for a magical musical morning in the woods!
44News spoke with Founder of The Melody Garden, Rebecca Samples, on what her nature-based classes entail, “All the songs incorporate birds, trees, butterflies, etc. It encourages the children to look around them and interact with the world around them, and also through the sounds. We listen to nature and we also sing and dance and pretend to be nature.”
Wesselman Woods provides environmental education and outdoor recreation experiences. It is also a place to pause and reconnect with nature.
The kids experienced all different kinds of instruments up close. Instruments like Maracas, Guitar, Ukulele, Drums, and even more!
44News spoke to participant, Bethany Slade, on what instrument she was most excited for, “I’ve never heard a ukulele before, only on the Mickey Cartoon at Disney World.”
Kids were able to play a variety of instruments and dance freely in the garden!
If you missed Tuesday's event you still have two more opportunities this month to be a part of the nature based Music Class on the 20th and 27th.
Tickets are $15 each for children 1-8 years old. Children under the age of 1 are able to get in for free. You can pre-register at their site here.
If you would like to listen to the songs, you can check Ms. Rebecca’s album, Melody Garden, on Spotify, iTunes, or any streaming platform.