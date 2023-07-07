The USI women's basketball team has a talented incoming class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The USI women’s basketball team is shaping up for this upcoming season. The Screaming Eagles are off to a positive start as their new up- incoming class is full of potential. After coming off of a 12-17 record last season, the program is looking to continue this momentum as they enter their second year in Division I play.
Head coach, Rick Stein, says “You know we’ve got some experienced players coming in with us and everybody’s taken to the change of it right away. Again, when you get new players they’re all coming from different places and different backgrounds. Change is real and everybody has to do that.”
Many of these new faces bring a fierce competitiveness and winning attitude, like Triniti Ralston, the 5-foot-5 guard from Louisville, Kentucky. She is a three-time consecutive state champion.
Triniti Ralston says “I'm most excited about playing with new people to see what everyone else brings. Being with my team for four years was fun, but going onto the next level I think it will be even better.”
Another player who has now made USI her home is 5-foot-11 guard and forward, Sophia Loden. Originally from Mascoutah, Illinois, Loden averaged a double-double of 22.2 points in her senior year. She was also named the Mississippi Valley Conference player of the year.
As the roster begins to have a facelift, many veterans are returning to the hardwood for the screaming eagles. Vanessa Shafford and Meredith Raley are both entering their junior year as dominant forces on the court. Head coach, Rick Stein, is optimistic in the chemistry starting to unfold for his team.
The Screaming Eagles are continuing to find their stride as a new roster has been set for this season. It is just a matter of time until the team hits the court to highlight their abilities.