Thieves use stolen vehicle to hit ATM in Vanderburgh County

Megan DiVenti

We're working to learn more about a heavy police presence at a Westside Bank.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities are looking for suspects after an ATM theft at a bank on Evansville's west side.

Dispatch says they received a call shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday morning for an ATM theft at Heritage Federal Credit Union on Pearl Drive. 

Deputies arrived and learned that the thieves had gained access to the outside ATM and fled the scene.

A K9 led authorities to a nearby parking lot, but couldn't continue to track any further. The sheriff's office says they were able to find a stolen vehicle, which was used in the crime.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, the bank will open its lobby Thursday, but the drive-thru will be closed. 

There are no suspects at this time, but the investigation continues.

