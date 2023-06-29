Thousands lose power in Evansville area during severe weather

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 414 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
MUHLENBERG

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, EVANSVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, OWENSBORO, AND ROCKPORT.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO 8 PM CDT
/9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms today over southwest Indiana,
the Wabash Valley of southern Illinois, and areas of northwest
Kentucky will delay the start of the hazardous heat until
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Thousands lose power in Evansville area during severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers are without power as strong storms hit the Evansville area Thursday.

As of about 10:25 a.m., CenterPoint Energy's outage map said that more than 17,000 estimated customers were without power.

According to the outage map, 228 outages are currently impacting the area.

We will be tracking the weather throughout the day, and have received reports of damaging winds and large hail in Gibson County.

Crews are also dealing with power outages and widespread damage in western Kentucky.

CenterPoint customers can track outages in their area via the online outage map.

If you're in the Evansville area and see a downed wire, you're asked to contact CenterPoint at 800-227-1376 to report the issue.

