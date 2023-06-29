Thousands lose power in Evansville area during severe weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers are without power as strong storms hit the Evansville area Thursday.
As of about 10:25 a.m., CenterPoint Energy's outage map said that more than 17,000 estimated customers were without power.
According to the outage map, 228 outages are currently impacting the area.
We will be tracking the weather throughout the day, and have received reports of damaging winds and large hail in Gibson County.
Crews are also dealing with power outages and widespread damage in western Kentucky.
CenterPoint customers can track outages in their area via the online outage map.
If you're in the Evansville area and see a downed wire, you're asked to contact CenterPoint at 800-227-1376 to report the issue.
Stay with 44Newson-air and online for updates.