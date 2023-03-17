Threatening graffiti prompts soft lockdown at Gibson Southern High School

Students at Gibson Southern High School were placed under a "soft lockdown" on Friday.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says the soft lockdown happened after a school resource officer saw graffiti that he deemed threatening in one of the bathrooms.
GCSO says the soft lockdown lasted until other officers could arrive at the school and monitor the release of students.
Once those extra officers arrived, the lockdown was lifted and students were released without incident.
No other details on the matter were immediately released.