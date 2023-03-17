 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Threatening graffiti prompts soft lockdown at Gibson Southern High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Gibson Southern High School sign

Students at Gibson Southern High School were placed under a "soft lockdown" on Friday.

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says the soft lockdown happened after a school resource officer saw graffiti that he deemed threatening in one of the bathrooms.

GCSO says the soft lockdown lasted until other officers could arrive at the school and monitor the release of students.

Once those extra officers arrived, the lockdown was lifted and students were released without incident.

No other details on the matter were immediately released.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices