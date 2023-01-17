 Skip to main content
Three displaced by Monday night Evansville house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Three people were displaced by a fire in Evansville on Monday night.

The Evansville Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home on Bell Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday after someone at the house called 911 and said they smelled smoke.

According to EFD, first responders reported light smoke, and later found a small fire in the attic above the bathroom and kitchen.

EFD says the fire was contained to the attic and extinguished in under 15 minutes, but the two adults and a child were displaced.

No one was injured, and the fire remains under investigation.

