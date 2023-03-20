Three dogs die, multiple people displaced in Evansville house fire caused by space heater

Three pets were killed with multiple people and other pets displaced after a house fire that happened in Evansville over the weekend.
The Evansville Fire Department says it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, at a home at the corner of East Chandler Avenue and South Garvin Street. Firefighters were sent to the home after residents smelled smoke and saw it coming from the second floor.
EFD says crews arriving at the home saw smoke and people evacuating.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out some flames at the top of the stairs, but the fire had extended into the ceiling between the second floor and the attic, which took more time to extinguish. EFD says the fire was put out in less than 20 minutes.
Three dogs died as a result of the fire, with multiple other dogs and cats also being displaced.
EFD says two adults and four children were also displaced by the fire.
According to EFD, fire investigators say this was an accidental fire caused by an electric space heater.