Three drivers hospitalized after crash on Highway 41 in Gibson County

  • Updated
A truck after being rear-ended by another semi on Thursday
Josh Myers

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were called to the scene of a crash with several injuries in Gibson County on Thursday.

Authorities said it happened at the intersection of US Highway 41 and S 100 W around 12 p.m., just south of Toyota Boshoku Indiana.

Deputies say they learned a red semi with a box trailer had rear-ended an empty semi that was hauling rock, causing it to crash into a car.

Drivers from all three vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries, and photos from the scene show heavy damage from the crash.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates as they're available.

Crews respond to crash with injuries in Gibson County

