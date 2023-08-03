Three drivers hospitalized after crash on Highway 41 in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were called to the scene of a crash with several injuries in Gibson County on Thursday.
Authorities said it happened at the intersection of US Highway 41 and S 100 W around 12 p.m., just south of Toyota Boshoku Indiana.
Deputies say they learned a red semi with a box trailer had rear-ended an empty semi that was hauling rock, causing it to crash into a car.
Drivers from all three vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries, and photos from the scene show heavy damage from the crash.
