...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT/5 AM EDT TO 4 PM CDT/5
PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Wednesday

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any
severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Three people hurt in Evansville crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash with injuries in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a crash with injuries near downtown Evansville on Tuesday.

Dispatchers say the crash was reported at the intersection of Third Avenue and John Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

An eyewitness told us that the crash looked serious. One car had heavy front-end damage.

One person was seen laying on the ground and being put onto a stretcher by medical personnel.

Officials at the scene told us that three people were hurt in total, but that their injuries were minor.

No other details were released.

