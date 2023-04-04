Three people hurt in Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a crash with injuries near downtown Evansville on Tuesday.
Dispatchers say the crash was reported at the intersection of Third Avenue and John Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
An eyewitness told us that the crash looked serious. One car had heavy front-end damage.
One person was seen laying on the ground and being put onto a stretcher by medical personnel.
Officials at the scene told us that three people were hurt in total, but that their injuries were minor.
No other details were released.