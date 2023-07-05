Ticket booth sales begin Thursday for Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — Ticket sales will begin at two booths on Thursday for the Jasper Strassenfest Half-Pot.
After sales begin Thursday, tickets will be available through July 30 during set hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Fridays, and then from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
During the Jasper Strassenfest, which runs from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, the Southgate booth will move to the festival, with the Ruler booth also operating on extended hours.
Tickets will be available for purchase by cash only. As of Wednesday, the total pot stands at $5,000.
For ticket prices or more information, you can visit jasperstrassenfest.org/halfpot.