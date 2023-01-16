 Skip to main content
Ticket sales begin Tuesday for Evansville's annual 'Guns & Hoses' boxing event

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday for an annual boxing event in Evansville.

Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, tickets will be available for the annual "Guns & Hoses" event. Reserved seating is available on all levels, with floor seats starting at $30, lower bowl at $25, and upper bowl at $15. Kids 12 and under can also get upper bowl seats for $5.

The fan favorite pits local firefighters against police officers in boxing matches at the Ford Center.

This year, the event itself will take place on April 16.

Money raised from the event benefits 911 Gives Hope and local charities.

