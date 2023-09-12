Tickets on sale now for Mesker Park Zoo's annual 'Boo at the Zoo' Halloween event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Tickets are now on sale for an annual family-friendly Halloween event in Evansville.
Officials with Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden say tickets for the annual "Boo at the Zoo" event are on sale now.
Kids and families are invited to attend the event, where they can take part in trick-or-treating and other Halloween themed activities.
Tickets for the event are $8 each, but kids ages 1 and under can get in for free.
The event is happening on select Fridays and Saturdays in October:
- October 13 and 14
- October 20 and 21
- October 27 and 28
Additionally, a Sensory Session of Boo at the Zoo will be held on Sunday, Oct. 22. That session will have limited noise, no music, minimal lighting, and limited capacity to provide a comfortable environment for individuals with sensory needs.
Tickets can be purchased online.