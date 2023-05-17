 Skip to main content
TIMELAPSE: 44 Sky Cam Network shows large fire at old Pearl Cleaners building

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A large fire broke out at a historic building in downtown Evansville early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at the old Pearl Cleaners building, which sits on the corner of Bond Street and NW 4th Street, burning the building to the ground.

Our 44 Sky Cam Network caught most of the fire on camera. You can see a timelapse of the large fire below.

Crews were called to the scene of the fire just before 2 a.m., and were there dousing flames and hotspots for over 10 hours.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and a cause hasn't been released at this time.

We're continuing to follow the story.

